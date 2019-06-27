You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Senate approves its own version of border aid bill

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 6:37 AM

nwy_MEXICO_250619_25_2x.jpg
The US Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would grant US$4.6 billion for border aid in a bid to stem illegal migration across the country's southern border with Mexico.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would grant US$4.6 billion for border aid in a bid to stem illegal migration across the country's southern border with Mexico.

The legislation will need to be reconciled with a separate different border aid bill passed by the House of Representatives before it is sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

The White House has said Mr Trump would veto the House version, which includes restrictions on US immigration agencies and which does not include extra funding for the Defense Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump says his talk with Putin 'none of your business'

Australian student feared detained in North Korea

United Nations warns US and Iran to not 'sleepwalk' into war

Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower

Canadian businesses have a message ahead of the election: We need immigrant workers

Saudi probe dodges who ordered Khashoggi murder: UN expert

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Must Read

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

LYH_4626.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux unit restructures 617m yuan loan for desalination plant in China

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening