You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Senate confirms Clarida as new Federal Reserve vice-chair

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 6:54 AM

2018-06-11T222027Z_1355569897_RC1539F0F030_RTRMADP_3_USA-FED-NOMINEES.JPG
The US Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm economist Richard Clarida as vice-chairman of the Federal Reserve, adding the third of President Donald Trump's nominees to the central bank.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm economist Richard Clarida as vice-chairman of the Federal Reserve, adding the third of President Donald Trump's nominees to the central bank.

Mr Clarida, a Columbia University economist and advisor to the fund manager Pacific Investment Management Co, was confirmed by a vote of 69 to 26.

He replaces former Vice-Chairman Stanley Fischer, who stepped down in October.

In a separate vote, the Senate confirmed Clarida to fill the remainder of a 14-year term as a member of the board of governors that is due to expire in 2022.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During confirmation hearings, Mr Clarida said he supported current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's policy of steadily raising interest rates to keep a lid on inflation as the economy grows - something that has angered Mr Trump.

But Mr Trump has had the unprecedented chance to reshape the central bank to his liking, with six of the board's seven seats either filled by Trump nominees or awaiting their confirmation.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates against next month and possibly again in December as the world's largest economy continues a decade of economic recovery.

Mr Clarida also served as assistant secretary of the US Treasury under former President George W. Bush.

Mr Trump tapped economist Marvin Goodfriend - whose nomination narrowly survived a committee vote in February - and Kansas banking commissioner Michelle Bowman as candidates to fill the final vacancies on the Fed board.

AFP

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

New fund, innovation centre to take Chongqing-Singapore cooperation to new levels

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening