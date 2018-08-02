You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Senate passes huge defence bill, sends it to Trump

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 6:57 AM

2016-02-05T134455Z_1860859349_TM3EC250N8H01_RTRMADP_3_LOCKHEED-FIGHTER-AIR-FORCE.jpg
The US Senate easily passed a US$716.3 billion defence authorisation bill Wednesday that ramps up military spending and bolsters America's posture against Russia, while avoiding policy changes that would have antagonised President Donald Trump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate easily passed a US$716.3 billion defence authorisation bill Wednesday that ramps up military spending and bolsters America's posture against Russia, while avoiding policy changes that would have antagonised President Donald Trump.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed 87 to 10 in the Senate a week after clearing the House of Representatives, and now heads to the White House for Trump's signature.

The bill provides US$69 billion in war funding known as overseas contingency operations, authorises a 2.6 per cent pay raise for members of the armed forces, and invests tens of billions in modernising the Pentagon's air and sea fleets and missile defences.

It notably prohibits delivery of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to Turkey, a Nato ally with increasingly fraught relations with Washington, until Ankara can confirm it will not buy Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And while China and Russia are classified as "strategic competitors" to the United States, the legislation negotiated between the House and Senate left out a proposal by senators that would have blocked a deal Mr Trump reached with Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE that eases tough financial penalties on the firm for helping Iran and North Korea evade American sanctions.

The capitulation smoothed things over with the White House, but it angered Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who voted against the bill.

"It's time we opened our eyes," Mr Rubio told colleagues.

"We are engaged in a geopolitical competition, not with some poor agrarian country trying to catch up, but with a global super power who is quickly nipping at our heels and doing so unfairly, with the intent of replacing us in the world as the most powerful country militarily, economically, geopolitically and technologically."

The NDAA also includes a provision allowing the administration to waive some Russia-related sanctions that would have barred Washington from selling defence-related equipment to countries using Russian technology.

Supporters of the provision stress that the change will help certain countries wean themselves off of Russian influence.

The bill including provisions which allow for better assessment of risks to US national security from transactions involving foreign firms aiming to gain access to sensitive American technology.

It also extends a restriction on US-Russian military cooperation, and authorises US$65 million to revamp the US nuclear arsenal by developing new "low-yield" nuclear weapons.

This year's NDAA was named after Senator John McCain, the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman and national security hawk who is home in Arizona battling brain cancer.

"This year's NDAA represents an important opportunity to implement an effective approach to confront a growing array of threats around the world," Mr McCain said.

Congress has passed the NDAA for 57 consecutive years, and Senate Democrat Richard Blumenthal noted its success marks "a victory for the notion that national security is above politics and party.

AFP

Government & Economy

Italy July budget surplus shrinks slightly vs July 2017: Treasury

Global factory growth slowing; China-US trade war biting

US may raise tariffs on US$200b in Chinese goods to 25%: officials

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

More scope for Singapore and Argentina to collaborate on food, technology: Chan Chun Sing

Google opens third data centre in Singapore's Jurong West

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
3 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 E-commerce startup Synagie prices IPO at S$0.27 to raise net proceeds of S$9.8m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

2017-09-25T141250Z_804426924_RC1116836DD0_RTRMADP_3_DELOITTE-CYBER.JPG
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Deloitte sets up foreign law practice in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening