 US Senate takes first steps toward massive stimulus, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Senate takes first steps toward massive stimulus

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 8:26 AM

af_uscovid_030221.jpg
The US Senate took a tentative step on Tuesday towards pushing through a massive economic aid package proposed by President Joe Biden, but bipartisanship was absent.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate took a tentative step on Tuesday towards pushing through a massive economic aid package proposed by President Joe Biden, but bipartisanship was absent.

Besides US$1,400 stimulus checks, Mr Biden's proposal would pay for programs to help schools safely reopen, accelerate Covid-19 testing and vaccine distribution, financially support small businesses, extend unemployment benefits through September and increase food aid for those in need.

The Senate voted 50 to 49 in a straight party-line decision to begin the budget reconciliation process (one Republican did not vote).

That procedural move opens the door for Democrats - who hold a slim majority with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris - to push through the Covid-19 rescue package on their own, avoiding the filibuster that requires 60 votes for most legislation.

Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said a "big bold package" is needed to avoid the long, drawn out recovery experienced in the aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We are not going to dilute, dither or delay, because the needs of the American people are just too great," he told reporters.

A group of Republican senators met with the president on Monday in an effort to find common ground on the pandemic recovery effort, but the proposal they offered was only a third of Mr Biden's US$1.9 trillion total and omitted key elements.

Mr Biden held a video meeting with Democratic legislators on Tuesday and expressed willingness to agree to modifications, Mr Schumer said, while noting there is "overwhelming support" for the president's American Rescue Plan.

But bipartisanship seems an elusive goal given the wide divisions, and Mr Schumer said "we'd be mired in the Covid crisis for years" if the Senate went along with the Republicans' US$600 billion proposal, which does not include help to state and local governments, and provides a smaller aid payment to individuals.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the size of the package was due to the size of the problem created by the pandemic.

"The size of the package was determined not for shock value but to address the dual crises that we're facing," she said.

Meanwhile, progressive Senator Bernie Sanders rejected Republican criticism of Democrats use of the budget process for the stimulus, saying the opposition party has used it repeatedly, including for tax cuts.

"If Republicans can use reconciliation to help the wealthy and the powerful and pass legislation strongly opposed by the American people, we can and must use reconciliation to help Americans recover from the worst economic and public health crisis in the modern history of our country," Mr Sanders said in the Senate.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months: study

New Zealand jobs surprise rules out rate cuts, tightening could be back sooner

Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

Myanmar army chief says coup was was 'inevitable'

Biden to streamline US immigration, chip away at Trump legacy

Trump 'singularly responsible' for riot, impeachment trial brief claims

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT raises US$200m from second bond offering

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) announced on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LMIRT Capital,...

Feb 3, 2021 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Yoma Strategic, Memories Group issue business updates in wake of Myanmar coup

YOMA Strategic and the spin-off of its tourism business arm, Memories Group, have each issued business updates after...

Feb 3, 2021 08:29 AM
Real Estate

Major housing markets to shine this year and next

[BENGALURU] The outlook for major global housing markets is brighter than previously thought due to expectations...

Feb 3, 2021 08:21 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on optimism over more US fiscal...

Feb 3, 2021 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand jobs surprise rules out rate cuts, tightening could be back sooner

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's jobless rate dropped unexpectedly and wages expanded, ruling out prospects for further...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Myanmar's military suspends all flights till April

Corporate digest

Hedge funds will evade short-squeeze enthusiasts

Online shopping should give ARA Logos a lift

Ascendas Reit expects low single-digit rent reversions in FY21

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for