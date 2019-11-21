You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Senate upholds human rights, democracy in HK Bill; China reacts angrily

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE US Senate unanimously adopted legislation on Tuesday supporting "human rights and democracy" in Hong Kong and threatening to revoke its special economic status, angering China which promptly summoned a US diplomat and threatened countermeasures.

The lawmakers also approved a measure that would ban the sale of tear gas, rubber bullets and other equipment that have been used by security forces to suppress pro-democracy protests for nearly six months.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu summoned the acting US charge d'affaires, William Klein, to lodge a "strong protest" and demand that the US prevent the Bill from becoming law. US ambassador Terry Branstad was out of the country.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Otherwise, the Chinese side will take strong measures to resolutely counter it, and the US side must bear all the consequences," the statement said.

SEE ALSO

China tortured me over Hong Kong, says former British consulate employee

A US embassy spokesman said Mr Klein "relayed that we are watching the situation in Hong Kong with grave concern" during the foreign ministry meeting.

China had also reacted angrily when the US House of Representatives passed a similar measure last month.

The Senate's Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act would require the US president to annually review the favourable trade status that Washington grants to Hong Kong.

It also mandates sanctions against Hong Kong and Chinese officials who commit human rights abuses including "extrajudicial rendition".

The Senate "sent a clear message to Hong Kongers fighting for their long-cherished freedoms: We hear you, we continue to stand with you and we will not stand idly by as Beijing undermines your autonomy," Republican Senator Marco Rubio said.

Passage of the Bill marks "an important step in holding accountable those Chinese and Hong Kong government officials responsible for Hong Kong's eroding autonomy and human rights violations."

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee's top Democrat, Robert Menendez, added that the legislation "makes it clear that the US will stand firmly and unambiguously with the legitimate aspirations of the people of Hong Kong".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the US purpose was to "support the extremists and violent elements against China that are trying to mess up Hong Kong... and realise their sinister plot to hinder China's development by taking advantage of the Hong Kong issue."

The pro-democracy movement was ignited in June when millions took to the streets in opposition to a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions from Hong Kong to the mainland.

The protests and resulting crackdowns have turned parts of Hong Kong into violent battlegrounds for weeks.

The Senate Bill updates the original Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992.

Senator Ben Cardin noted how Hong Kong has enjoyed a special economic status for years, one that relied on authorities "protecting democracy and human rights" in the territory.

"That was the commitment. And if they don't comply with that, the special status should no longer be available," Mr Cardin said.

The House and Senate will now harmonise the texts into a single Bill to pass to Congress and go to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature. AFP

Government & Economy

MAS mulls regulating trading of payment token derivatives

Asia needs to put more money where its mouth is

Firms should leverage EU-Singapore FTA perks: Chan Chun Sing

New A*Star food innovation institute provides single access point for firms

Trade war a negative-sum outcome for Asia

Singapore, Mexico reaffirm ties, sign new agreements

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Rich people say politics spurring them to donate more money

[NEW YORK] Wealthy people are making bigger donations to charities because of the US political climate.

Nov 21, 2019 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

Suu Kyi to contest Rohingya genocide case at world court

[YANGON] Aung San Suu Kyi will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to contest a case filed by...

Nov 20, 2019 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

US envoy followed Trump orders in Ukraine 'quid pro quo'

[WASHINGTON] The US ambassador to the European Union told an impeachment hearing Wednesday that he was following the...

Nov 20, 2019 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

China tortured me over Hong Kong, says former British consulate employee

[LONDON] A former employee of Britain's consulate in Hong Kong said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of...

Nov 20, 2019 11:15 PM
Transport

Aston Martin unveils first SUV, eyes luxury buyers in China

[BEIJING] British carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first-ever sports utility vehicle (SUV) Wednesday at events in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly