US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday at nearly 4,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period ending at 8.30pm local time (0130 GMT Friday), during which the US...
