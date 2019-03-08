You are here

US State Department declines comment on Huawei suit

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 6:24 AM

The US State Department declined to comment on Thursday on a lawsuit against the United State by Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies, and said Washington advocates for secure networks that are free from undue foreign government influence.
"Regarding its litigation, I don't have any comment on that because it's pending," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told a news briefing.

"More generally ...," he added, "the United States advocates for secure telecom networks and supply chains that are free from suppliers subject to foreign government control or undue influence which would pose risks of unauthorised access and malicious cyber activity." 

