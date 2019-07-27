You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall

Sat, Jul 27, 2019 - 7:20 AM

nz_trump_270744.jpg
The US Supreme Court on Friday handed President Donald Trump a victory by letting his administration redirect US$2.5 billion in money approved by Congress for the Pentagon to help build his promised wall along the US-Mexico border even though lawmakers refused to provide funding.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Friday handed President Donald Trump a victory by letting his administration redirect US$2.5 billion in money approved by Congress for the Pentagon to help build his promised wall along the US-Mexico border even though lawmakers refused to provide funding.

The conservative-majority court on a 5-4 vote with the court's liberals in dissent blocked in full a ruling by a federal judge in California barring the Republican president from spending the money on the basis that Congress did not specifically authorise the funds to be spent on the wall project fiercely opposed by Democrats and Mexico's government.

"Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!" Mr Trump tweeted just minutes after the court acted.

A brief order explaining the court's decision said the government "made a sufficient showing" that the groups challenging the decision did not have grounds to bring a lawsuit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a highly unusual move, Mr Trump on Feb 15 declared a national emergency in a bid to fund the wall without congressional approval, an action Democrats said exceeded his powers under the US Constitution and usurped the authority of Congress.

The administration has said it plans to redirect US$6.7 billion from the Departments of Defense and Treasury toward wall construction under the emergency declaration after failing to convince Congress to provide the money, including the US$2.5 billion in Pentagon funding. Congress earlier failed to provide US$5.7 billion in wall funding demanded by Mr Trump in a showdown in which the president triggered a 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government that ended in January.

The case arose from a challenge to Mr Trump's action brought by Sierra Club, a leading environmental group, and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, a group advocating for people living in border areas.

The challengers have said the wall would be disruptive to the environment in part because it could worsen flooding problems and have a negative impact on wildlife.

US District Judge Haywood Gilliam ruled on May 30 in Oakland, California that the administration's proposal to build parts of the border wall in California, New Mexico and Arizona with money appropriated for the Defense Department to use in the fight against illegal drugs was unlawful. The judge issued an injunction barring use of the Pentagon funds for a border wall.

The administration asked that the injunction barring use of the reprogrammed funds be put on hold pending an appeal but the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals declined to do so.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Iran releases 9 Indian sailors from seized tanker

Trump hails strong US dollar, but doesn't rule out intervention

Trump targets China in call for WTO to reform 'developing' country status

Trump, Johnson eye 'substantial' trade deal in first call

Hong Kong braces for 'anti-triad' rally despite police ban

US, Guatemala sign controversial asylum deal

Editor's Choice

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

nz_epicentre_260788.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

Must Read

BT_20190727_OFC27NEW_3846890-1.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Brunch

Where's the good in that? A millenial unpicks that pithy but perilously imprecise phrase: Doing well by doing good

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

BT_20190727_STMOM27_3846733.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Q2 unemployment up for Singaporeans amid 'subdued' hiring

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly