US Supreme Court to hear case on vulgar trademarks

Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 8:40 AM

The US Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case brought by a clothing line named "Fuct" which the government has refused to register, claiming it would promote vulgarity.
[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case brought by a clothing line named "Fuct" which the government has refused to register, claiming it would promote vulgarity.

The case pits a provision of US trademark law that allows the government to deny requests on the basis "immoral" or "scandalous" words against the bedrock principles of free speech enshrined in the Constitution.

A date of hearing has not yet been fixed. But it's a safe bet no case before it will have exposed the nation's top judges to so many profanities.

The street wear brand was founded in 1990 by Los Angeles-based designer Erik Brunetti.

The name sounds like, but is spelled differently from, the past tense form of a common swear word.

Mr Brunetti tried to formally register it in 2011 but was refused under the so-called scandalous-marks provision of trademark law.

He appealed against the decision and won, but the current administration of President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to give a final ruling on the matter.

In its brief, the government argues the contested legal provision "does not restrict any speech or restrain any form of expression."

Rather, it "simply reflects Congress's judgment that the federal government should not affirmatively promote the use of graphic sexual images and vulgar terms by granting them the benefits of registration."

In 2017, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that an Asian American band could trademark its name "The Slants," which had been rejected because it was deemed a racial slur.

Jan 5, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

Jan 5, 2019
Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

Jan 5, 2019
Flynn Park, Choon Kim House have second go at en bloc sale

Jan 5, 2019
Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

Jan 5, 2019
Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

Jan 5, 2019
Global M&A value up in 2018, but deal count down for the first time since 2010: report

Jan 5, 2019
ARA, Chelsfield acquire Manulife Centre in Singapore for S$555.5m

