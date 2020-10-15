You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US targets Hong Kong's Lam but not banks in sanctions report

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 10:24 AM

af_carrie-lam_151020.jpg
The United States on Wednesday renewed pressure against Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, accusing her of undermining autonomy from China, but stopped short of imposing sanctions on banks under a tough new law.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday renewed pressure against Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, accusing her of undermining autonomy from China, but stopped short of imposing sanctions on banks under a tough new law.

The State Department issued its first report mandated to Congress under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, a law passed by Congress aimed at making the tightening restrictions on the financial hub costly for Beijing.

The report "underscores our ongoing objection to Beijing's actions that are intentionally designed to erode the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and impose the CCP's oppressive policies," the State Department said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

In line with the report, the Treasury Department added 10 people to its blacklist of "Specially Designated Nationals" subject to sanctions including Ms Lam, Hong Kong's pro-Beijing chief executive.

The move has limited practical effect as the United States had already imposed sanctions under separate authorities against Ms Lam and the nine others in August, restricting any US-based financial transactions with them.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong leader postpones policy speech to attend meeting in Beijing

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act goes further than previous US efforts by laying the groundwork for sanctions in the world's largest economy against banks seen as abetting the clampdown in the city.

The authors of the law, which enjoyed overwhelming support in Congress, called the report a missed opportunity.

"This report indicates that, unfortunately, the administration is moving too slowly in expanding the number of individuals and entities held accountable under the act," said Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who spearheaded the law with Republican Pat Toomey.

"I urge them to take additional measures and hope to see them reflected in the next report we receive," Mr Van Hollen said in a statement.

The release of the report had been closely watched in Hong Kong for signs that the United States could tighten the screws on major banks.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has openly criticised banking giant HSBC, accusing it of doing business with sanctioned individuals while "shutting accounts for those seeking freedom."

The US pressure comes after China imposed a sweeping new security law on the city, which was promised a separate system when Britain handed the territory back to Beijing in 1997.

Ms Lam has denounced the US sanctions but acknowledged in August that they have caused her "a little bit of inconvenience" by hindering her use of credit cards.

Other officials targeted by the sanctions include Luo Huining, the director of the Liaison Office that represents Beijing in Hong Kong and Hong Kong's police commissioner, Chris Tang.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia's unemployment rate edges up to 6.9% in Sept

Federal Reserve's Kaplan says disadvantaged Americans need help getting back to work

Thailand declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

Macron orders curfew for Paris, other French cities

Germany tightens restrictions to fight virus surge

EU chiefs want Brexit deal 'but not at any price'

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 10:55 AM
Transport

China says Sept air passenger traffic at 87.5% of levels a year earlier

[BEIJING] China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that September's total passenger traffic stood at 47.94...

Oct 15, 2020 10:44 AM
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to exit Vietnam, sell subsidiaries for 656.09b dong

GUOCOLAND has proposed to sell its subsidiaries in Vietnam for some 656.09 billion dong (S$38.3 million), after...

Oct 15, 2020 10:40 AM
Consumer

Tencent-backed retailer Miniso raises US$608m in US IPO

[HONG KONG] Miniso Group Holding, the Chinese budget household and consumer goods retailer, raised US$608 million in...

Oct 15, 2020 10:29 AM
Real Estate

Banks slash UK commercial property lending as default fears mount

[LONDON] Banks are putting the brakes on UK commercial real estate lending as the pandemic batters the economy and...

Oct 15, 2020 09:58 AM
Garage

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

[SINGAPORE] ByteDance, the Chinese owner of video app TikTok, is moving to a bigger office in Singapore's financial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

Teething problems in job-matching sorted: minister

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for