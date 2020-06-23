US tightens rules on four more Chinese state 'propaganda' outlets

The State Department said it was reclassifying four outlets - China Central Television, the China News Service, the People's Daily and the Global Times - as foreign missions rather than media outlets in the United States.

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday changed the status of four more Chinese state media organisations, denouncing them as propaganda outlets, in addition to five designated in February.

The four state-run news organisations will be required to report details on their US-based staff and real estate transactions to the State Department, although they will not be restricted in their reporting.

