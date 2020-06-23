You are here

US tightens rules on four more Chinese state 'propaganda' outlets

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 7:01 AM

The State Department said it was reclassifying four outlets - China Central Television, the China News Service, the People's Daily and the Global Times - as foreign missions rather than media outlets in the United States.
[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday changed the status of four more Chinese state media organisations, denouncing them as propaganda outlets, in addition to five designated in February.

The State Department said it was reclassifying four outlets - China Central Television, the China News Service, the People's Daily and the Global Times - as foreign missions rather than media outlets in the United States.

The four state-run news organisations will be required to report details on their US-based staff and real estate transactions to the State Department, although they will not be restricted in their reporting.

