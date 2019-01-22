You are here

US to formally seek extradition of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou: Globe and Mail

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 11:56 AM

The United States has informed the Canadian government that it plans to proceed with a formal request to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on allegations violation of US sanctions against Iran, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday.
However, Canada's ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton, in an interview, did not say when the formal extradition request will be made but the deadline for filing it is Jan 30, according to the Globe and Mail.

Huawei said it has no comment on the ongoing legal proceedings, while the US Justice Department officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

