You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US to seek Huawei executive's extradition from Canada

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 8:13 AM

SL_Meng Wanzhou_230119_38.jpg
The United States confirmed Tuesday that it plans to seek the extradition of Chinese telecom giant Huawei's finance director, who was detained in Canada on a US request, before a January 30 deadline.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The United States confirmed Tuesday that it plans to seek the extradition of Chinese telecom giant Huawei's finance director, who was detained in Canada on a US request, before a January 30 deadline.

"We will continue to pursue the extradition of defendant Ms Meng Wanzhou, and will meet all deadlines set by the US/Canada Extradition Treaty," said Justice Department spokesperson Marc Raimondi.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested at Vancouver airport on December 1 at the request of the United States, which says she violated American sanctions on Iran.

She has since been freed on C$10 million (S$10.2 million) bail and is awaiting a hearing on her extradition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the agreement between the two countries, the United States has 60 days after an arrest made at its request in Canada to formalize an extradition request.

Once a request has been submitted, the Canadian justice ministry has 30 days to begin official extradition proceedings, though the process can take months or years.

Meng's arrest has sparked an escalating diplomatic crisis between Ottawa and Beijing.

Two Canadians have since been detained in China on national security grounds, in what is thought to be retaliation for the arrest.

A Chinese court also this month sentenced a Canadian man to death for drug trafficking following a retrial, a drastic increase of his previous 15-year prison sentence.

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan logs first trade deficit since 2015

Japan logs first trade deficit since 2015

US faces increasing threats from weakening world order and isolationism, intelligence agencies warn

UK trade minister Fox to use Davos trip to discuss replicating EU agreements

UK parliament moves closer to stopping a no-deal Brexit

Brexit sucks the air out of Dyson's Asia move

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

Jan 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More government support for a slowing economy expected: Fitch

Jan 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust DPU up 3.1% to 2.99 S cents for Q4

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening