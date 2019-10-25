You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US to send 'additional military assets' to protect Syrian oil: Pentagon

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 6:57 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US Defence Department said on Thursday it planned to beef up its presence in the northeast corner of Syria to protect oil fields there from being retaken by a potentially resurgent Islamic State group.

"The US is committed to reinforcing our position, in coordination with our SDF partners, in northeast Syria with additional military assets to prevent those oil fields from falling back to into the hands of ISIS or other destabilising actors," a defence official said in a statement.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly