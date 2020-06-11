US tops two million coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[WASHINGTON] The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped two million on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes