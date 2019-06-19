You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US trade chief expects to meet China's vice premier ahead of G20

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 11:55 PM

[WASHINGTON] The top US trade negotiator on Wednesday said he expects he and the US Treasury secretary will meet the Chinese vice premier ahead of the G20 summit in Japan later this month.

China and the United States have agreed to revive trade talks after a long lull in efforts to resolve a costly trade dispute that has put pressure on financial markets and damaged the global economy.

It is unclear when the US-China trade negotiations will restart, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said at a hearing of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

The United States is "certainly willing to engage" with China in the discussions, Mr Lighthizer told lawmakers during his second hearing before lawmakers this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. China, which previously declined to say whether the two leaders would get together, confirmed the meeting.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump pokes Fed on rates as policy meet opens

Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was 'killed'

US Navy presents evidence of Iran's role in attack on tankers

Boris Johnson wins key Brexit backing in UK leadership race

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

10 sites for food farms in Lim Chu Kang up for sale by tender

Editor's Choice

lin.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
4 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
5 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads

Must Read

file6zgt88z2hz4n9kxbqi.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Real Estate

6 out of 11 'super penthouses' now for sale in the world are in Singapore: List Sotheby's

penthouse.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shentonwayzb.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Two in five Singapore employees will look to change jobs in 2019: Randstad

Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yanlord sells 283 out of 323 units at Shenzhen project's 1st launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening