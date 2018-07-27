You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US trade chief eyes deals on Nafta, Philippines, sub-Saharan Africa

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 12:02 AM

file711emd0v8ywv6emienf.jpg
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday the United States is in the finishing stages of completing a deal to update Nafta and plans to pursue free trade agreements in sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia and possibly with the Philippines.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday the United States is in the finishing stages of completing a deal to update Nafta and plans to pursue free trade agreements in sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia and possibly with the Philippines.

Mr Lighthizer, testifying before a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee, said he liked the idea of a trade deal with the Philippines as a "good first agreement" in the region. He said a number of sub-Saharan African countries also would make good candidates for bilateral trade deals.

"We want to have a model agreement. We want to pick someone where there are clear advantages to US manufacturing and agricultural sales and our hope is that most of what is in that model is something we can use with other people," he said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Mnuchin cites 'productive' talks with Rusal to lift sanctions

Draghi upbeat on inflation outlook as trade tensions ease

US business spending on equipment strong; trade deficit widens

Pakistan's Imran Khan declares victory in election as opponents cry foul

Brics bloc signs declaration reaffirming multilateral trade as per WTO rules

Europe gives US-EU trade reprieve a measured welcome

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
4 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output growth eases to 7.4% in June, topping forecasts, but tougher weather ahead

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Teck Guan Ville collective sale with Tee Land called off due to cooling measures

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening