You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US trade deficit falls in Oct to lowest since May 2018

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 10:08 PM

doc789v1hiehop8e180jhi_doc6uxi967qcfmqgqxjaqu.jpg
America's trade deficit in October unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in more than a year as Americans imported billions less in autos and consumer goods like toys and mobile phones, according to government data released Thursday.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] America's trade deficit in October unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in more than a year as Americans imported billions less in autos and consumer goods like toys and mobile phones, according to government data released Thursday.

Reducing the deficit - central goal of President Donald Trump's aggressive trade agenda - reflected to the decline in the worldwide exchange of goods and services as the global economy weakens.

But it could help lift US economic growth in the final quarter of this year, since deficits subtract from GDP.

Trade with China also continued to slide as the world's two largest economies maintained mountainous tariffs on each other's goods, according to the monthly Commerce Department report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The overall deficit tumbled 7.6 per cent to US$47.2 billion, which was below what economists had been expecting and the lowest level since May 2018, from US$51.1 billion in September, according to the report.

SEE ALSO

Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election

In the first 10 months of 2019, the deficit has grown only 1.3 per cent after years of steady increases.

Exports in October edged downward to US$207.1 billion as foreign buyers took in fewer American-made aircraft engines and industrial supplies.

But imports fall much faster, sinking 1.7 per cent to their lowest level since April at US$254.3 billion.

Ahead of the holiday shopping period, and more Trump tariff increases looming for many Chinese-made goods, US importers took in US$800 million less in auto parts, while mobile phone imports fell by US$400 million, and toys and sporting goods fell by US$300 million.

Imports of trucks, busses and passenger cars fell by US$1 billion.

The deficit with China fell 0.8 per cent in October from the prior month, and is down nearly 15 per cent in the year to date as the trade war continues to weigh.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Enterprise Singapore launches second run of Scale-up SG

China says tariffs should be reduced for phase one trade deal with US

India central bank keeps rates on hold in surprise move

Japan unveils 13 trillion yen fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump

Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 09:45 PM
Consumer

Boomers have outgrown real Christmas trees

[WASHINGTON] A trade group representing Christmas tree growers made headlines this month by noting that tree...

Dec 5, 2019 09:17 PM
Transport

Indonesia minister to sack Garuda CEO over smuggled Harley

[JAKARTA] The CEO of Indonesia's national airline Garuda will be sacked for allegedly smuggling a Harley Davidson...

Dec 5, 2019 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Chasen unit bags 50m-yuan China project to provide move-in services

MAINBOARD-LISTED Chasen Holdings' wholly-owned PRC subsidiary Chasen (Chuzhou) Hi-Tech Machinery Services has...

Dec 5, 2019 08:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust to begin audit of Queen Mary lease agreement

AN audit of the Queen Mary lease agreement by the City of Long Beach's auditor will be commencing, in a bourse...

Dec 5, 2019 08:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Silkroad Nickel signs definitive head of agreement to operate Sulawesi smelter

CATALIST-LISTED Silkroad Nickel announced after trading hours on Thursday that, together with its subsidiary PT...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly