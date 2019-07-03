You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US trade deficit hits 5-month high as imports from Mexico soar

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 9:46 PM

doc7627ew8avuqpd7ohi1_doc6uxi967qcfmqgqxjaqu.jpg
America's politically-sensitive trade deficit jumped to a five-month high in May as imports of automobiles hit the highest on record, according to government data released Wednesday.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] America's politically-sensitive trade deficit jumped to a five-month high in May as imports of automobiles hit the highest on record, according to government data released Wednesday.

The trade deficit with Mexico, a country President Donald Trump threatened with stinging tariffs, rose to the highest in a decade, according to the Commerce Department report.

The US trade gap jumped 8.4 per cent to US$55.5 billion, seasonally adjusted, which was above analyst forecasts and also the biggest increase since December.

The news should prove frustrating for Mr Trump, who has made eliminating the deficit a signature goal of his administration, saying it is a sign other countries are stealing from the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The surge in the trade deficit in May combined with April which was revised higher than originally reported, could weigh on growth forecasts for the second quarter.

May was another challenging month for global trade, with expectations repeatedly battered by shifting uncertainties as Trump threatened to stifle commerce with major partners amid disagreements over trade and immigration policy.

The dangers have receded for the moment, but importers may have responded by rushing to lock in lower prices and rebuild inventories.

Imports of goods and services rose 3.3 per cent to US$266.2 billion for the month, their largest jump in more than four years as Americans bought more passenger cars, crude oil, semiconductors and consumer items, the report said.

At US$33.2 billion, imports of autos and parts were the most on record.

Exports also rose but by a slower two per cent, although consumer goods were the highest on record at US$18.1 billion.

The report showed the extent to which trade relations were reorienting themselves amid Mr Trump's aggressive stance.

In the first five months of the year, the trade deficit has risen 6.4 per cent to US$261.4 billion compared to the same period in 2018. But it has fallen 10.5 per cent with China, which has traditionally been the largest feeder of America's import splurges.

The deficit with Mexico meanwhile is up 35 per cent to US$40.4 billion, and in May was US$9 billion, the highest since seasonally adjusted records began in 2009.

And with the European Union, the US deficit was up 7.3 per cent to US$72.3 billion.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing PMI falls further into contraction in June

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Eurozone business growth weak in June as factories still stumbling

Japan's Abe says a 10% sales tax is enough, at least for 10 years

Landscaping companies bidding for government contracts must give its workers bonus from 2020

In blow to Singapore's expansion, Malaysia bans sea sand exports

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
3 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
4 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
5 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file748bhaa3dx2fi8xr758.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI accepts recommendations for design education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening