You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US trade gap widens as imports rise to highest in a year

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 11:23 PM

AK_uscon_2511.jpg
The US merchandise-trade deficit widened in October as imports reached the highest in more than a year, outpacing a gain in the value of exports.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US merchandise-trade deficit widened in October as imports reached the highest in more than a year, outpacing a gain in the value of exports.

The shortfall grew to US$80.3 billion from US$79.4 billion in September, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The median estimate by economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a negative balance of US$80.4 billion. Imports rose by 2.2 per cent to US$206.3 billion, the highest since September 2019, while exports increased 2.8 per cent to US$126 billion.

The data show that while outgoing President Donald Trump's push to rewrite the US relationship with the world was yielding some results before the outbreak, the goal of a narrower trade imbalance will go unrealised after Covid-19 upended supply chains and demand. Both exports and imports have improved since the crisis first hit, but inward-bound shipments are still below pre-pandemic levels.

The report Wednesday also showed retail inventories climbed 0.8 per cent from September, a fourth straight month of gains. Wholesale inventories advanced by 0.9 per cent.

American retailers, who remain reliant on imports, have been restocking inventories depleted by the pandemic ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders beat expectations in October

China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election victory

US jobless claims post first back-to-back increases

Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune

Indonesian minister among 17 arrested in corruption probe

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders beat expectations in October

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased more than expected in October, but momentum is...

Nov 25, 2020 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat as labour market recovery slows

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless...

Nov 25, 2020 10:43 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS' Lakshmi Vilas Bank deal gets formal nod from India's central bank

INDIA'S central bank has formally approved a proposed scheme through which South-east Asia's largest lender DBS will...

Nov 25, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election victory

[BEIJING] China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election...

Nov 25, 2020 10:37 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims post first back-to-back increases

[WASHINGTON] Applications for US state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a second straight week in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hot stock: Top Glove sinks to 2.5-month low on workers' Covid-19 outbreak, factory shutdowns

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for