You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Treasury removes currency manipulator label for China

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 6:21 AM

rk_USCH_140120.jpg
The United States on Monday removed the currency manipulator label it imposed on China last summer, a sign of easing tensions between the economic powers after nearly two years of conflict.
PHOTO: AP

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday removed the currency manipulator label it imposed on China last summer, a sign of easing tensions between the economic powers after nearly two years of conflict.

Just two days before President Donald Trump is set to sign a "phase one" deal, the US Treasury said in its semi-annual report to Congress that the yuan has strengthened and Beijing is no longer considered a currency manipulator.

In this trade deal, "China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation and not target its exchange rate for competitive purposes," the US Treasury said.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Visa to buy fintech startup Plaid in US$5.3b deal

[BENGALURU] Visa Inc has agreed to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc in a US$5.3 billion...

Jan 14, 2020 07:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery: ambassador

[MEXICO CITY] Chinese banks are providing US$600 million in financing for the construction of an oil refinery at the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds shooting was 'terrorism'

[WASHINGTON] The United States will send home 21 Saudi military trainees after an investigation into the "jihadist"...

Jan 14, 2020 06:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Protests and outrage as Siemens backs Australian mine project

[BERLIN] Environmental activists across the world slammed German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Monday after it...

Jan 14, 2020 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Protect 30% of planet by 2030: UN Nature rescue plan

[PARIS] Thirty per cent of Earth's surface across land and sea should become protected areas by 2030 to ensure the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly