You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US unveils tighter foreign investment rules for national security

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 6:13 AM

rk_StevenMnuchin_140120.jpg
In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new regulations modernised the process for reviewing such investments while still encouraging foreign investment in "American businesses and workers."
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Tighter new rules governing sensitive foreign investments will take effect in a month, US officials said on Monday, broadening the president's ability to review and block transactions that could threaten national security.

The new rules enforce reforms Congress enacted in 2018 amid heightened concern about Chinese economic espionage, although officials said the measures do not target any one country.

The new rules broaden the authority of a federal interagency panel - the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS - which was created in the 1970s to prevent US adversaries from gaining access to sensitive technologies, critical infrastructure or military installations.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new regulations modernised the process for reviewing such investments while still encouraging foreign investment in "American businesses and workers."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the changes, CFIUS will now have the power to review investments - even if they do not involve the sale of a controlling stake in a target company - when they involve crucial technologies and infrastructure or sensitive personal data.

SEE ALSO

US Treasury removes currency manipulator label for China

According to media reports, CFIUS has recently reportedly opened a national security review of the Chinese-owned video app TikTok and required the Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech to sell the gay dating app Grindr.

After publishing draft regulations in September, US officials modified the final rules to clarify some definitions and rules, including the way rules apply to investment funds and the geographic areas near military installations covered by the rules.

Three allied countries, Australia, Canada and Britain, enjoy a special status as "excepted foreign states," meaning the rules' application to them is limited. The list of such countries may be expanded in the future, according to the US Treasury.

AFP

Government & Economy

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds shooting was 'terrorism'

China defends barring Human Rights Watch head from Hong Kong

US Treasury removes currency manipulator label for China

Container throughput at Singapore port hits record high in 2019

Thailand's resilient tourism industry a mixed blessing for the economy

US officials to visit Britain to push for Huawei ban in 5G networks

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Visa to buy fintech startup Plaid in US$5.3b deal

[BENGALURU] Visa Inc has agreed to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc in a US$5.3 billion...

Jan 14, 2020 07:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery: ambassador

[MEXICO CITY] Chinese banks are providing US$600 million in financing for the construction of an oil refinery at the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds shooting was 'terrorism'

[WASHINGTON] The United States will send home 21 Saudi military trainees after an investigation into the "jihadist"...

Jan 14, 2020 06:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Protests and outrage as Siemens backs Australian mine project

[BERLIN] Environmental activists across the world slammed German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Monday after it...

Jan 14, 2020 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Protect 30% of planet by 2030: UN Nature rescue plan

[PARIS] Thirty per cent of Earth's surface across land and sea should become protected areas by 2030 to ensure the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly