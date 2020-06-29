You are here

US virus death toll at 288 in 24-hours, infections remain high: tally

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 9:16 AM

The United States added 288 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed Sunday, with the infection rate remaining high as the country struggles to control a new surge of the disease.
The world's largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the...

