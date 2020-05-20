You are here

US virus deaths projected to top 113,000 by mid-June: models

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 8:17 AM

rk_maimonidesmedical_200520.jpg
Coronavirus-related deaths among Americans are projected to surpass 113,000 by mid-June, a modeling average released on Tuesday showed, underlining the US status as the nation worst affected by the pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

The United States has recorded more than 1.5 million confirmed Covid...

