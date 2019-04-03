You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US warns Beijing against force after Taiwan incursion

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 6:44 AM

lwx_Robert Palladino_030419_35.jpg
"The United States opposes unilateral actions by any party that are aimed at altering the status quo, including anything related to force or coercion," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told reporters.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Tuesday warned Beijing against the use of "force or coercion" on Taiwan after the self-ruling island said that two Chinese fighter jets crossed a traditionally respected maritime line dividing the two sides.

"The United States opposes unilateral actions by any party that are aimed at altering the status quo, including anything related to force or coercion," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told reporters.

"Beijing should stop its coercive efforts and resume dialogue with the democratically elected administration" in Taipei, he said.

Beijing - which considers Taiwan part of its territory awaiting reunification - has stepped up its jet and warship crossings near the island since the 2016 election of Beijing-skeptic President Tsai Ing-wen.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But going a step further, Taiwan's defence ministry said that two Chinese J-11 fighter jets took the highly unusual step Sunday of crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait that divides the mainland from the island.

Taiwan scrambled its own aircraft and protested the "intentional, reckless and provocative action."

The United States, like the vast majority of countries, recognises only Beijing, but it maintains a close relationship with Taiwan.

Under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act passed by the US Congress, Washington is legally obliged to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

National security advisor John Bolton stressed US commitment for the Taiwan Relations Act in a tweet on Monday amid events to mark the law's 40th anniversary.

"Chinese military provocations won't win any hearts or minds in Taiwan, but they will strengthen the resolve of people everywhere who value democracy. The Taiwan Relations Act and our commitment are clear," he wrote.

AFP

Government & Economy

Facebook cannot guarantee interference-free EU elections: Zuckerberg

US approves anti-submarine helicopter sale to India

Actress Michelle Williams at US Capitol to push for pay equality

Brunei introduces death by stoning for adultery, gay sex

Malaysia ex-PM Najib to go on trial for corruption

UK PM May's new plan will hand power to Brussels: Boris Johnson

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

lwx_singrafflest_030419_5.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after three straight quarters of decline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening