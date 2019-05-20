You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions

Mon, May 20, 2019 - 11:51 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US military said one of its warships sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal claimed by China in the South China Sea on Sunday, a move likely to anger Beijing at a time of tense ties between the world's two biggest economies.

The busy waterway is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which also include a trade war, US sanctions and Taiwan.

China struck a more aggressive tone in its trade war with the United States on Friday. The tough talk capped a week that saw Beijing unveil fresh retaliatory tariffs.

The US destroyer Preble carried out the operation, a US military spokesman told Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Preble sailed within 12 nautical miles of Scarborough Reef in order to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways as governed by international law," said Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet.

It was the second such US military operation in the South China Sea in the last month. On Wednesday, the chief of the US Navy said its freedom of navigation movements in the disputed South China Sea drew more attention than they deserved.

The US military has a long-standing position that its operations are carried out throughout the world, including areas claimed by allies, and they are separate from political considerations.

The operation was the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing's efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters, where Chinese, Japanese and some Southeast Asian navies operate.

China claims almost all of the strategic South China Sea and frequently lambasts the United States and its allies over naval operations near Chinese-occupied islands.

Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have competing claims in the region.

China and the United States have repeatedly traded barbs in the past over what Washington says is Beijing's militarization of the South China Sea by building military installations on artificial islands and reefs.

China defends its construction as necessary for self-defense and says the United States is responsible for ratcheting up tension in the region by sending warships and military planes close to islands Beijing claims.

Last month, China's navy chief said freedom of navigation should not be used to infringe upon the rights of other nations. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan's economy grew 0.5% in first quarter

Australia's shock election shows killing coal mining is no sure thing: Russell

US to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia says it seeks to avert war, ball in Iran's court

Bomb blast hits tourist bus near Egypt pyramids

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_MRTOPLINE20IJGB_3786269.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity

May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jasper deepens loss on vaporising revenue

Most Read

1 Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million
2 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
3 Not so blissful ignorance: The Dunning-Kruger effect at work
4 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares

Must Read

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_ABMICRON_3786266.jpg
May 20, 2019
Technology

Micron Tech output up this year despite slide in Singapore exports

BT_20190520_LLCOMPTECH_3786317.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Transforming a business to secure the future

BP_SG$_200519_4.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Weakness seen for Singapore dollar amid US-China trade war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening