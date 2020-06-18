You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims remain high as second wave of layoffs hits industries

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 9:00 PM

file6u47k4crb4zubsyjglp.jpg
A second wave of layoffs amid weak demand and fractured supply chains is keeping new US applications for unemployment benefits elevated, supporting views that the economy faces a long and difficult recovery from the Covid-19 recession.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] A second wave of layoffs amid weak demand and fractured supply chains is keeping new US applications for unemployment benefits elevated, supporting views that the economy faces a long and difficult recovery from the Covid-19 recession.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.508 million for the week ended June 13, down from 1.566 million in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The 11th straight weekly drop pushed claims further away from a record 6.867 million in late March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 1.3 million claims in the latest week.

The weekly jobless claims, the most timely data on the economy's health, remain incredibly high even though employers hired a record 2.5 million workers in May as businesses reopened after shuttering in mid-March to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."

SEE ALSO

New US layoffs show mixed impact of small business loans

The economy fell into recession in February.

"People will say claims are coming down, but for an economy that is reopening, that is a huge number," said Steven Blitz, chief US economist at TS Lombard in New York.

"The economy is losing workers and employment beyond the initial impact tied to businesses that shut down. There are a lot of industries that are getting hurt and that's starting to cascade down, that is what those numbers are showing."

From manufacturing, retail, information technology and oil and gas production, companies have announced job cuts. State and local governments, whose budgets have been shattered by the Covid-19 fight, are also cutting jobs. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

No mid-year bonus for civil servants for first time since 2009; year-end bonus still up in the air

Taiwan central bank cuts growth outlook, holds fire on rates

Germany wants to bolster EU shaken by pandemic: Merkel

MPA to prioritise crew change for Singapore-registered ships; ease pleasure craft restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 08:29 PM
Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment Holdings announces progress on wastewater plants in 3 Chinese provinces

MAINBOARD-LISTED environmental services company SIIC Environment Holdings clinched an operation-and-management...

Jun 18, 2020 07:23 PM
Garage

Hospitality startup K Hotel raises S$2m in seed funding

K HOTEL, a Singapore-based hospitality firm with around 300 beds across six properties, has raised S$2 million in...

Jun 18, 2020 07:04 PM
Government & Economy

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced...

Jun 18, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 18, 2020 06:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP raises nearly US$12b in hybrid bonds issue

[BENGALURU] British oil major BP has raised US$11.90 billion in debt through an issue of hybrid bonds in multiple...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.