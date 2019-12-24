US welcomes Saudi Khashoggi verdicts as 'important step': official

The United States on Monday welcomed death sentences issued by Saudi Arabia against five people over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Today's verdicts were an important step in holding those responsible for this terrible crime accountable," a State Department official told reporters after the ruling, which was lambasted as a sham by Turkey, rights groups and The Washington Post, to which Khashoggi contributed.

The United States "encouraged Saudi Arabia to undertake a fair and transparent judicial process," the official said.

"We're pressing them for more transparency and for holding everybody accountable."

