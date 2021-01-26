US 'well on' way to Covid-19 herd immunity by summer: Biden

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States should be closing in on Covid herd immunity by summer, with mass vaccinations becoming available in the spring.
"I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity," he told a...
