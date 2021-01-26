You are here

US 'well on' way to Covid-19 herd immunity by summer: Biden

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 6:49 AM

President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States should be closing in on Covid herd immunity by summer, with mass vaccinations becoming available in the spring.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States should be closing in on Covid herd immunity by summer, with mass vaccinations becoming available in the spring.

"I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity," he told a...

