You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US will 'never allow' Iran to develop nuclear weapons: White House

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 6:47 AM

nwy_Stephanie Grisham_020719_16_2x.jpg
"Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter their course of action," said a statement from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
PHOTO: NY TIMES

[WASHINGTON] The United States will "never allow" Iran to develop nuclear weapons, the White House warned Monday, after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves set under a 2015 nuclear deal.

"Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter their course of action," said a statement from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

"The United States and its allies will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons," it said, calling it "a mistake under the Iran nuclear deal to allow Iran to enrich uranium at any level."

"We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran," the statement said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year, imposing punishing sanctions, and relations have sharply deteriorated since.

Tehran, which has sought to pressure the remaining parties to save the deal, on May 8 announced it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles.

It also threatened to go further and abandon more nuclear commitments unless the remaining partners -Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - helped it to circumvent sanctions, especially to sell its oil.

Washington has blamed Iran for a series of attacks on tanker ships and Tehran shot down an American surveillance drone last month, raising fears of an unintended slide toward conflict that both sides have said they want to avoid.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump says US-China trade talks 'already begun'

Hong Kong leader condemns 'extremely violent' storming of parliament

US urges all sides in Hong Kong to avoid violence

Trump move to ease Huawei sanctions sparks anger, confusion

EU antitrust regulators seek to help victims calculate cartel harm

Italy confirms 2020 deficit target at 2.1% of GDP: government source

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
2 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
3 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Must Read

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

BT_20190702_GCJOHN2_3823593.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA goes global, more than doubles AUM to S$80b

BT_20190702_PGBANKS2_3823618.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

APAC banks could see M&As, not so much for Singapore: report

BT_20190702_AGASEAN_3823566.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Opinion

Asean sees silver lining even as dark clouds gather on the horizon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening