US will require negative Covid-19 tests for all UK passengers

Fri, Dec 25, 2020 - 1:20 PM

The US government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday, amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.
