You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vaccinated travellers to remain subject to border restrictions and SHN requirements

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 5:38 PM
gaylegoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE will take a "more cautious approach" with Covid-19 vaccinated travellers for the time being, with such travellers remaining subject to prevailing border measures and stay-home notice (SHN) requirements, said Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Monday.

However, he added, the government will "carefully study" the effectiveness of vaccinations in reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmissions, and fine-tune its approach over time.

"The main benefit of the vaccine is that it offers protection to the vaccinated individual. It is likely that the vaccination can also reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. But at present we still do not know the extent of the reduction," said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force.

He added: "If there is clear evidence that transmission risks can be lowered significantly, then we will certainly consider some relaxation to the SHN regime for vaccinated travellers."

Governments worldwide are starting to roll out Covid-19 vaccines, with Singapore planning to offer vaccinations to seniors from February, and the wider population thereafter. Vaccinations for healthcare workers have already begun.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Wong pointed to ongoing studies on the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing transmission risk, and said the government was monitoring these closely.

Currently, Singapore's entry requirements differ across countries and traveller types, depending heavily on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the respective countries.

In general, short-term visitors are not allowed into Singapore. Citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders are allowed entry, subject to a 14-day SHN period and a Covid-19 swab test upon arrival. In addition, long-term pass holders must test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours before their departure for Singapore.

However, these requirements vary for certain countries where there are specified rules in place. For example, there are less onerous restrictions for travellers - including short-term travellers - from territories where Covid-19 is currently deemed well under control, such as mainland China.

At the other end of the spectrum, foreign travellers - including long-term pass holders - who have visited South Africa or the United Kingdom in the last 14 days are now barred from entering Singapore, even if they had prior approval to do so.

The tightening measures were introduced following reports of new and potent Covid-19 variants circulating in these two countries.

Also addressing Parliament today, Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Health and co-chair of the multi-ministry task force, said there was currently no evidence that existing Covid-19 vaccines were less effective against the new variant in the United Kingdom.

"Mutations occur in viruses naturally, and different strains can emerge from time to time - especially in a long-drawn pandemic," Mr Gan said. "Experts have said that it is unlikely that these mutations would impact effectiveness of current vaccines."

Both Mr Gan and Mr Wong said the government will continue to evaluate the relevant data, and review Singapore's vaccine measures and border strategies accordingly.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand to receive first 200,000 Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines in Feb

England school returns in doubt as Johnson warns on lockdown

Hotel staff in contact with SHN individuals to be rostered for routine Covid-19 testing

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts first starter status

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all of them imported

'Just stay home' - Thai PM urges compliance as virus cases hit record

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 05:32 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL forms working group to improve Sincere's liquidity

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) on Monday said it has set up a special working group that will focus on improving...

Jan 4, 2021 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 24.64...

Jan 4, 2021 05:04 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to receive first 200,000 Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines in Feb

[BANGKOK] Thailand will receive its first Covid-19 vaccines in February from China's Sinovac Biotech and will have...

Jan 4, 2021 04:57 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher on first day of trade in 2021

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tracked gains in other Asian markets to kick off the new year on an upbeat note,...

Jan 4, 2021 04:50 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares kick off 2021 with rally on Brexit and vaccine optimism

[FRANKFURT] European shares rallied in the first trading session of the year as a landmark Brexit trade deal and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Singapore's construction, marine and process workers among priority groups for vaccine

Higher food costs stalk Britons as the new year brings Brexit

China makes rating firm pay for corporate fraud for first time

Singapore incurred S$270m in HSR costs; removal of assets company was 'main concern'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for