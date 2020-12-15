You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK: PHASE 3 AND BEYOND

Vaccination plan a boost for growth in 2021, but border reopening remains key

As more people here and abroad get vaccinated, badly-hit sectors of aviation, travel and tourism can begin to see recovery: economists
Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore has set aside more than S$1 billion for vaccines, and if all goes to plan, it will have enough vaccines for its population by the third quarter of 2021, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
PHOTO: LEE HSIEN LOONG / FACEBOOK

Singapore

WITH Covid-19 vaccination set to be available to all long-term residents by end-2021, Singapore's growth may gain a boost late in the year, said economists - though much hinges on the extent of border reopening.

The start of Phase 3 this Dec 28, meanwhile, is likely to...

