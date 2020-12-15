Vaccination plan a boost for growth in 2021, but border reopening remains key

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WITH Covid-19 vaccination set to be available to all long-term residents by end-2021, Singapore's growth may gain a boost late in the year, said economists - though much hinges on the extent of border reopening.
The start of Phase 3 this Dec 28, meanwhile, is likely to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes