Vaccine alliance raises US$2b to buy Covid vaccine shots for poor nations

[LONDON] A facility set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Gavi vaccine group to buy and distribute Covid-19 shots for poorer countries has exceeded an interim target of raising more than US$2 billion.
The Gavi alliance said on Friday that the funds for a so-called advance...
