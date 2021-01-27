Vaccine divide between rich and poor worsening, WHO warns

Get our introductory offer at only
Geneva
THE Covid-19 vaccine divide between rich and poor nations is worsening by the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned, insisting the failure to distribute doses fairly could cost the global economy trillions of dollars.
The WHO said it needed US$26 billion this year...
