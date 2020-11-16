You are here

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 6:55 AM

rk_vaccine_161120.jpg
If coronavirus vaccinations are rolled out widely, life could return to "normal" by next winter, one of the scientists behind the front-running coronavirus vaccine told British television on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] If coronavirus vaccinations are rolled out widely, life could return to "normal" by next winter, one of the scientists behind the front-running coronavirus vaccine told British television on Sunday.

Ugur Sahin, the Turkish co-founder of German firm BioN, told the BBC's The...

