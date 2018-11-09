You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Venezuela arrests hundreds of currency 'speculators'

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 6:51 AM

BP_Tarek William Saab_091118_20.jpg
Venezuelan authorities ordered more than 600 arrests over the last eight months for "speculation" on the currency market, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[CARACAS] Venezuelan authorities ordered more than 600 arrests over the last eight months for "speculation" on the currency market, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Thursday.

Mr Saab told reporters in Caracas that 70 arrest warrants had been issued since August for "illegal transactions."

Crisis-torn Venezuela's socialist government has cracked down heavily on perceived breaches of strict currency exchange regulations, in place since 2003.

Mr Saab said transactions were driven by "illegal" exchange houses in a dozen countries, mostly in Colombia and the United States "dedicated to attacking" the local currency, the bolivar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

President Nicolas Maduro said his country - where years of economic crisis has sparked an exodus of two million people - was the victim of an "economic war" waged by opposition and the United States.

Mr Saab said 255 people had been brought before the courts and more than 3,000 bank accounts had been blocked.

Illegal transactions were stopping up to US$200 million from entering the formal economy every month, Mr Saab said.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

Must Read

FPV5.png
Nov 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Most brokerages maintain calls despite 77% fall in Singtel Q2 profit

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening