You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Venezuela's neighbours accuse Maduro of protecting 'terrorist groups' in Colombia

Sat, May 04, 2019 - 10:40 AM

lwx_president_040519_63.jpg
The Lima Group regional bloc on Friday accused the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of protecting "terrorist groups" in Colombia, keeping up pressure days after an attempted military uprising failed to dislodge Mr Maduro from power.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LIMA] The Lima Group regional bloc on Friday accused the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of protecting "terrorist groups" in Colombia, keeping up pressure days after an attempted military uprising failed to dislodge Mr Maduro from power.

The bloc, a dozen countries in the Americas that meet regularly to discuss Venezuela, did not provide details on the groups in Colombia that it alleged Mr Maduro was protecting. But it said in its joint statement that it rejected any attempt to assassinate Colombian President Ivan Duque or undermine regional security.

Mr Duque said on Twitter on April 27 that explosives set off at a military base had been orchestrated from Venezuela, where he alleged Mr Maduro was protecting Colombian ELN rebels.

Mr Maduro's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mr Maduro often accuses the right-wing Mr Duque, the Lima Group and the United States of plotting to overthrow his socialist government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Lima Group, which includes Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, reiterated on Friday that it opposes military intervention to remove Mr Maduro from power, and encouraged Venezuelans to continue efforts to keep fighting for democracy.

"This process must be done peacefully and respecting the constitutional order in Venezuela," Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio told journalists after meeting with his counterparts in a Lima Group meeting in Peru.

The Lima Group backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's push to oust Mr Maduro on Tuesday, which failed to trigger the military defections needed to wrest control of key institutions.

The Lima Group said it wants Mr Maduro's ally Cuba to join efforts to end the political crisis in Venezuela, and called for an urgent meeting with the EU-backed International Contact Group, which has placed more emphasis on dialogue to find a solution.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Puerto Rico announces deal to restructure power authority debt

North Korea urgently needs food aid after worst harvest in decade, UN says

North Korea fires short-range missiles: Seoul

Brazil's far-right president nixes US trip in face of protests

Turkey expects US not to end preferential trade treatment

US Fed officials diverge on need for possible interest-rate cut

Editor's Choice

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

lwx_starhub_040519_13.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO
3 honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth
4 'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts
5 Firms paying dividends quarterly offer better returns: SGX data

Must Read

BT_20190504_PG1_BLURB_3771276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Brunch

Is Asia giving back enough?

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Real Estate

Overseas commercial and industrial assets, data centres, student housing on radar of Singapore investors: CBRE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening