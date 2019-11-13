You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Venice underwater as exceptional tide sweeps through canal city

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 8:57 AM

nz_venice1_131134.jpg
Venice was hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years late Tuesday, with tourists wading through flooded streets to seek shelter as a fierce wind whipped up waves in St Mark's Square.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[VENICE] Venice was hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years late Tuesday, with tourists wading through flooded streets to seek shelter as a fierce wind whipped up waves in St Mark's Square.

The exceptionally intense "acqua alta," or high waters, peaked at 1.87m as the flood alarm sounded across the Italian city of canals, the tide monitoring centre said.

"We're currently facing an exceptionally high tide. Everyone has been mobilised to cope with the emergency," Venice's mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted.

Only once since records began in 1923 has the water crept even higher, reaching 1.94m in 1966.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tables and chairs set out for aperitifs bobbed along alleyways in the dark, as locals and tourists alike waved aloft inside-out umbrellas, the water slopping over the top of even the highest waders and wellies.

SEE ALSO

Japan orders 240,000 to evacuate over flood, landslide fears

Water taxis attempting to drop people off at the glamorous and historic hotels along the Grand Canal discovered the gangways had been washed away, and had to help passengers clamber through windows.

"It will be a long night," Mr Brugnaro tweeted, saying that as the water level began to drop again "the fears of a few hours ago are now being replaced by an assessment of the damage done".

The exceptional flood was "a wound that will leave a permanent mark", he said.

'SWIMMING' 

A couple of French tourists caught out said they had "effectively swum" after some of the wooden platforms placed around the city in areas prone to flooding overturned.

Antique pieces of furniture could be seen submerged in low-lying hotels and homes.

Since 2003, a massive infrastructure project has been underway to protect the city, but it has been plagued by cost overruns, scandals and delays.

The plan calls for the construction of 78 floating gates to protect Venice's lagoon during high tides.

St Mark's Square is particularly affected by the high tides, as it is located in one of the lowest parts of the city.

The vestibule of the basilica was inundated with water, and authorities planned to watch the building overnight.

Pierpaolo Campostrini, a member of St Mark's council, said the scale of the flooding on Tuesday had only been seen five times in the long history of the basilica, where construction began in 828 and which was rebuilt after a fire in 1063.

Most worryingly, Mr Campostrini said, three of those five episodes occurred in the last 20 years, most recently in 2018.

Venice was not alone: powerful rainstorms swept through Italy on Tuesday, hitting the south hard as well.

The heavy rainfall closed schools in several southern cities including Taranto, Brindisi, and Matera, as well as the Sicilian cities of Pozzallo and Noto, according to the national weather service.

In Matera, this year's European Capital of Culture, a tornado caused trees and lamp posts to fall, damaging numerous roofs and buildings. No injuries were reported.

AFP

Government & Economy

Hong Kong faces third day of chaos after night of rage

IEA says world needs 'laser-like focus' to bring down emissions

UK PM Johnson has 14-point lead over Labour before election: YouGov poll

Seoul-Tokyo row risks sending 'wrong message': USFK chief

Hong Kong clashes rage on university campus and business district

Federal Reserve's election year challenge: Is slowing US job growth a 'material' change?

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 08:58 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CDL, UOL, SATS, SembMarine, Oxley, BreadTalk, Dasin Retail Trust

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Nov 13, 2019 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land Q1 profit jumps to RM2.6m on higher earnings from projects

CATALIST-LISTED Hatten Land on Wednesday posted a first-quarter net profit of RM2.6 million (S$0.85 million) for the...

Nov 13, 2019 08:45 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong faces third day of chaos after night of rage

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong awoke to a third straight day of chaos on Wednesday following a night of intense battles...

Nov 13, 2019 08:42 AM
Companies & Markets

Valuetronics Q2 profit up 26.3% on absence of one-off provision for China plant

ELECTRONICS manufacturer Valuetronics Holdings reported a 26.3 per cent rise in net profit for its fiscal 2020...

Nov 13, 2019 08:22 AM
Companies & Markets

PropNex Q3 profit slips 15.2% to S$6.1m

REAL estate agency PropNex on Wednesday posted a 15.2 per cent drop in its third-quarter net profit to S$6.1 million...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly