"Very difficult" for China's economy to maintain 6% growth: Premier Li

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 8:51 AM

[SHANGHAI] Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said it would be "very difficult" for China's economy to grow at a rate of 6 per cent or more because of the high base from which it was starting and the complicated international backdrop.

The world's No.2 economy faced "certain downward pressure" due to slowing global growth as well as the rise of protectionism and unilateralism, Li said in an interview with Russian media which was published on the Chinese government's website, gov.cn.

