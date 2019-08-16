You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam demands Chinese ship leaves its exclusive economic zone

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 10:25 PM

doc76ou1ko0oflld74x9r3_doc76jiol6qn6hqntxt3j8.jpg
Last week, police broke up a brief protest outside China's embassy in Hanoi against the operations of the survey vessel and its escorts.
REUTERS

[HANOI] Vietnam has demanded that China remove an oil survey vessel and its escorts from the Southeast Asian country's exclusive economic zone, amid a month-long standoff in waters seen as a potential global flashpoint as the United States challenges Beijing's maritime claims.

Reuters first reported on Tuesday that the Haiyang Dizhi 8, conducted by the China Geological Survey, had returned to the area escorted by at least two Chinese coast guard vessels.

"Vietnam has made contact with China to protest its repeated violations and demanded that China withdraw the vessel group from Vietnamese waters," Vietnam's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement.

At least five Chinese coast guard ships were escorting the survey vessel, and at least two Vietnamese navy vessels were following the group of Chinese ships as of late Friday, according to data from Marine Traffic, a website that tracks vessel movements.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Haiyang Dizhi 8 first entered the zone under Chinese coast guard escort in July and appeared to conduct a seismic survey of waters there.

The latest impasse has fuelled anti-Chinese sentiment in Vietnam, where previous tension between Beijing and Hanoi over the disputed waters has triggered protests.

Last week, police broke up a brief protest outside China's embassy in Hanoi against the operations of the survey vessel and its escorts.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised Chinese "coercion" in the disputed South China Sea, while Beijing's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said last month that maritime problems involving Vietnam should not interfere with two-way ties.

After the Haiyang Dizhi 8 left Vietnam's EEZ on Aug 7, the survey ship docked at Fiery Cross Reef, a man-made island controlled by China and built on a disputed South China Sea reef claimed by Vietnam and the Philippines.

Ms Hang said in her Friday statement that Vietnam is determined to protect its legitimate and legal interests in the area.

"Vietnamese authorities continue to take measures to exercise sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in accordance with Vietnamese law and international law," Ms Hang said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK lawmakers opposed to Labour plan should consider no-deal Brexit threat - Corbyn

Thai anti-corruption official accused of hiding millions in assets

Greenland tells Trump it is open for business but not for sale

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia central bank eases foreign exchange rules, could benefit bond investors

Thailand plans US$10b economic boost to hit 3% growth

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

singapore.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

187-year-old Jardine has had rough 2019. It may get worse

BP_HSBC_160819_76.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worrying about Hong Kong banks as protests roll on

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly