You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam May trade deficit at US$900m, consumer prices up 2.4% y-o-y

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 10:49 AM

nz_vietnamport_290586.jpg
Vietnam reported a trade deficit of US$900 million in May, while its consumer prices in the month rose 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HANOI] Vietnam reported a trade deficit of US$900 million in May, while its consumer prices in the month rose 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed.

Exports in May likely fell 15.5 per cent from a year earlier to US$18.5 billion, while imports likely fell 15.9 per cent to US$19.4 billion, the General Statistics Office said.

For the first five months of this year, exports likely fell 1.7 per cent to US$99.36 billion, while imports were down 3.8 per cent to US$97.48 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$1.88 billion, the GSO said.

Vietnam's consumer prices in May rose 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, but edged down by 0.03 per cent from April, the GSO said. Average consumer prices in the first five months of this year rose 4.39 per cent from a year earlier.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US braces for more protests over police killing of black man

Europe moves ahead with lockdown easing, but caution in Asia

Hong Kong govt warns removing US special status is 'double-edged sword'

US records 1,297 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Pandemic's hit to Japan's factory, retail sectors deeper than expected

Fury after Pennsylvania lawmakers concealed Covid-19 diagnosis

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 10:42 AM
Government & Economy

US braces for more protests over police killing of black man

[MINNEAPOLIS] Authorities in Minneapolis and its sister city St. Paul got reinforcements from the National Guard on...

May 29, 2020 10:31 AM
Government & Economy

Europe moves ahead with lockdown easing, but caution in Asia

[PARIS] Several European countries including France and Britain on Thursday moved to further lift crippling...

May 29, 2020 10:22 AM
Technology

YouTube CEO responds to Trump order threatening web protections

[SAN FRANCISCO] YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki responded to US President Donald Trump's executive order on Thursday,...

May 29, 2020 10:16 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Broadway shares up 17.3% after proposal to sell hard-disk business

SHARES of Broadway Industrial Group advanced 17.3 per cent on Friday after the market opened, following the company'...

May 29, 2020 10:13 AM
Technology

TikTok owner ByteDance moves to shift power out of China: sources

[BEIJING] TikTok's poaching of Disney's Kevin Mayer to be its chief executive officer was just the most visible part...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.