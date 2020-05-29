Vietnam May trade deficit at US$900m, consumer prices up 2.4% y-o-y

Vietnam reported a trade deficit of US$900 million in May, while its consumer prices in the month rose 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed.

Exports in May likely fell 15.5 per cent from a year earlier to US$18.5 billion, while imports likely fell 15.9 per cent to US$19.4 billion, the General Statistics Office said.

For the first five months of this year, exports likely fell 1.7 per cent to US$99.36 billion, while imports were down 3.8 per cent to US$97.48 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$1.88 billion, the GSO said.

Vietnam's consumer prices in May rose 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, but edged down by 0.03 per cent from April, the GSO said. Average consumer prices in the first five months of this year rose 4.39 per cent from a year earlier.

REUTERS