Vietnam 'most outstanding' in handling of Covid-19: Control Risks report

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
HAVING learnt at least some lessons from the Sars crisis of 2003, at least five Asian economies apart from China have flattened their corona-virus infection curves.
Vietnam, however, has been lauded as the most outstanding for its toned-down authoritarianism and targeted...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes