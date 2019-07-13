You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam posts large trade surplus amid US-China trade row

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BP_VietTrade_130719_2.jpg
Vietnam on Friday recorded a large trade surplus in the first half of this year, with the South-east Asian country benefiting from the long-drawn United States-China trade tensions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Hanoi

VIETNAM on Friday recorded a large trade surplus in the first half of this year, with the South-east Asian country benefiting from the long-drawn United States-China trade tensions.

Trade surplus came in at US$1.59 billion in the January-June period, swinging from a government forecast of a US$43 million deficit, customs data showed.

Vietnam's exports in the six-month period rose 7.2 per cent to US$122.53 billion from a year earlier as shipments to the US surged 27.4 per cent and South Korea rose 16.8 per cent, according to figures from the Customs Department.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Smartphones, mostly made by South Korea's Samsung Electronics, were Vietnam's largest export earner in the first half, rising 3.9 per cent to US$23.5 billion from a year ago.

Other key exports included electronics appliances and garments.

Vietnam's two largest trading partners are the US and China, which are embroiled in an escalating trade war.

While Vietnam is enjoying a widening trade surplus with the US, its trade deficit with China continues to grow, prompting the Trump administration to threaten tariffs on products from Vietnam.

Its trade surplus with the US widened to US$17.1 billion in the first five months of this year, from US$12.94 billion a year earlier. Its trade deficit with China, meanwhile, widened to US$16.29 billion, from US$11.05 billion.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that Hanoi treated the US "even worse" than China.

The US Commerce Department said last week that it would slap tariffs of up to 456 per cent on certain steel produced in South Korea or Taiwan, which are then shipped to Vietnam for minor processing and finally exported to the US.

Vietnam responded by saying that it was committed to free and fair trade with the US, and asked its manufacturers to use local materials to avoid incurring US tariffs.

In June, Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of US$1.93 billion, bigger than a government forecast of US$400 million surplus, customs data showed.

Exports in June fell 2.2 per cent from the previous month to US$21.43 billion, while imports were down 15.9 per cent to US$19.49 billion, the Customs Department said. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly