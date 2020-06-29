You are here
Vietnam Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.36%
[HANOI] Vietnam reported gross domestic product growth of 0.36 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, versus a 6.73 per cent expansion in the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Monday.
The South-east Asian country's GDP in the first half of this year grew 1.81 per cent from a year earlier, the GSO said in a statement.
REUTERS
