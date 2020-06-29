You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.36%

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 10:18 AM

[HANOI] Vietnam reported gross domestic product growth of 0.36 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, versus a 6.73 per cent expansion in the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Monday.

The South-east Asian country's GDP in the first half of this year grew 1.81 per cent from a year earlier, the GSO said in a statement.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australian PM says reopenings of internal borders will support jobs

US virus death toll at 288 in 24-hours, infections remain high: tally

Taiwan opposition occupies Parliament to protest government 'tyranny'

New Zealand job numbers picked up in May

Japan's May retail sales fall sharply as lockdown measures hit demand

Chinese companies take record 50% of global equity raising in first half of 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 10:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls in second straight session as virus cools demand

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Monday as coronavirus cases rose in the United States...

Jun 29, 2020 10:01 AM
Real Estate

In Silicon Valley, developers bet big on the return to offices

[NEW YORK] From New York to San Francisco to London and beyond, the cry has gone up in crowded cities: get me out of...

Jun 29, 2020 09:58 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at open; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker at the start of the week, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) losing 15.07...

Jun 29, 2020 09:51 AM
Companies & Markets

Halcyon Agri founding chief executive Robert Meyer retires

NATURAL rubber supplier Halcyon Agri Corporation on Monday said its founding chief executive officer (CEO) Robert...

Jun 29, 2020 09:49 AM
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong unable to pay interest on loan amid 'severe' cash flow constraints

MALAYSIAN offshore support vessel builder Nam Cheong on Monday said it needs to suspend the upcoming payment of its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.