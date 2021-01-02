You are here

Vietnam reports first case of new coronavirus variant

Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 1:52 PM

Vietnam has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, the health ministry said on Saturday.
[HANOI] Vietnam has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The variant was detected in a 44-year-old woman returning to Vietnam from Britain, who was quarantined upon arrival and was...

