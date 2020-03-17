You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam to halt issue of all visas in coronavirus battle

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 2:32 PM

AB_vietnamnairport_170320.jpg
Vietnam will suspend the issue of new visas for all foreign nationals to curb the spread of coronavirus in the Southeast Asian nation, state media said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[HANOI] Vietnam will suspend the issue of new visas for all foreign nationals to curb the spread of coronavirus in the Southeast Asian nation, state media said on Tuesday.

Weeks after declaring the recovery of all 16 of its virus sufferers, Vietnam has confirmed 61 infections, but no deaths, after authorities announced a surge in infections from overseas.

"The government sees the visa suspension policy as an effective measure to constrain the rapid spread of the virus, given many countries are now at high risk of infection," the state-run Nhan Dan newspaper said.

"It's temporary. The restriction will be in place for 15 to 30 days," it added, without saying when the ban would take effect.

Hanoi has denied entry to visitors from Europe's Schengen visa-free area and Britain from Sunday, and ordered mandatory quarantine and testing for all arrivals from virus-hit areas.

SEE ALSO

Australian grocers win analyst upgrades on coronavirus stockpiling, home cooking

Schools stayed shut nationwide on Tuesday. Authorities have ordered the closure of cinemas, clubs and bars, massage parlours, karaoke lounges and online game centres in urban areas until the end of March.

The government has advised Vietnamese to call off large gatherings and ordered them to wear masks in public places.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New Zealand takes foreigners into custody for not self-isolating

Japan to order self-quarantine for all travellers from Europe: media

Bank of Japan pumps US$30b through 3-month dollar operation, largest amount since 2008

Singapore govt looking into financial aid for firms with workers hit by Malaysia lockdown

Singapore's non-oil exports up 3% in February, reversing January's drop

Japan sales tax cut emerging as option as Abe govt battles coronavirus fallout

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 02:38 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end in positive territory after global rout

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares recovered early losses and closed in positive territory on Tuesday as investors bought on dips...

Mar 17, 2020 02:32 PM
Consumer

Australian grocers win analyst upgrades on coronavirus stockpiling, home cooking

[SYDNEY] Analysts have slapped hefty earnings upgrades on Australia's supermarket companies as they predict a shift...

Mar 17, 2020 02:30 PM
Life & Culture

Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus

[SYDNEY] Australian researchers said on Tuesday they have mapped the immune responses from one of country's first...

Mar 17, 2020 02:26 PM
Transport

Volkswagen says coronavirus makes outlook impossible as 2019 profits rise

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen Group on Tuesday warned that the spread of the novel coronavirus made it impossible to give...

Mar 17, 2020 02:13 PM
Consumer

FairPrice places purchase limits to prevent stockpiling due to Malaysia's lockdown

[SINGAPORE] Supermarket chain FairPrice on Tuesday capped the amount of certain "essential" products which Singapore...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.