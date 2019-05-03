You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnamese woman in Kim Jong Nam murder case freed from prison: lawyer

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 8:27 AM

lwx_Doan Thi Huong_030519_55.jpg
A Vietnamese woman accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother Kim Jong Nam was freed from prison Friday, ending legal proceedings stemming from the killing despite criticism that the real culprits never faced justice.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Vietnamese woman accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother Kim Jong Nam was freed from prison Friday, ending legal proceedings stemming from the killing despite criticism that the real culprits never faced justice.

Doan Thi Huong was "released at about 7.20am" (2320 GMT Thursday) from a prison outside the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, her lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told AFP.

Journalists waiting outside the jail saw a van and a car with tinted windows race past.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Pig ‘Ebola’ virus sends shock waves through global food chain

Taiwan tycoon and presidential hopeful Gou gets tips from Trump

US House passes bill to keep US in Paris climate accord

Trump says second pick to Federal Reserve board withdraws from consideration

Christchurch mosque toll rises to 51 after man dies

Asia's factories 'bottoming out' but stimulus may still provide relief

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine Q1 profit falls 67.8% to S$1.7m on lower revenue

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_SOKHUI_3770929.jpg
May 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS's secret for winning awards lies in its finance team

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening