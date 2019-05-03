Vietnamese woman in Kim Jong Nam murder case freed from prison: lawyer

A Vietnamese woman accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother Kim Jong Nam was freed from prison Friday, ending legal proceedings stemming from the killing despite criticism that the real culprits never faced justice.

Doan Thi Huong was "released at about 7.20am" (2320 GMT Thursday) from a prison outside the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, her lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told AFP.

Journalists waiting outside the jail saw a van and a car with tinted windows race past.

AFP