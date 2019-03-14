You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnamese woman in North Korea murder case seeks freedom

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 10:09 AM

BP_Doan Thi Huong_140319_46.jpg
Wearing a bulletproof vest and a red headscarf, Doan Thi Huong arrived at the Malaysian court where she has been on trial for a year and a half over the 2017 assassination of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHAH ALAM, Malaysia] A Vietnamese woman accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother is expected to learn Thursday whether she will be freed, days after the shock release of her Indonesian co-accused.

Wearing a bulletproof vest and a red headscarf, Doan Thi Huong arrived at the Malaysian court where she has been on trial for a year and a half over the 2017 assassination of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport.

On Monday a murder charge was unexpectedly withdrawn against the Indonesian woman accused alongside her, Siti Aisyah, and she flew back to Jakarta to a jubilant welcome.

Lawyers for Huong - who could face death by hanging if convicted - then asked the Malaysian government to withdraw the murder charge against her, and prosecutors are expected to announce whether her bid for freedom has been successful.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The women have always denied murder. They say they were tricked by North Korean spies into carrying out the Cold War-style killing using a highly toxic nerve agent, and believed it was a prank for a reality TV show.

Their lawyers presented them as scapegoats and said the real killers were four North Koreans. The men were suspected of being the masterminds behind the plot but fled Malaysia shortly after the assassination.

The trial began in October 2017 but there had been no hearings since August last year when the prosecution finished presenting its case.

Proceedings were scheduled to resume Monday with Huong, 30, testifying - but the unexpected release of Aisyah lead to the trial being adjourned.

Indonesia mounted a diplomatic campaign to free Aisyah, with the country's justice minister writing to Malaysia's attorney-general asking for her release.

Since Aisyah's release, Vietnam has stepped up pressure - the country's justice minster has also written to the Malaysian government seeking Huong's release and the Vietnamese foreign minister has pressed his Malaysian counterpart on the issue.

South Korea has accused the North of ordering the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged relative of Kim Jong Un and once seen as heir apparent to the North's leadership. Pyongyang denies the claim.

AFP

Government & Economy

US Justice Dept investigating if Jho Low secretly made US$100,000 donation to Trump's 2020 re-election campaign

Venezuela calls public sector back to work as blackout recedes

Brexit set for delay after May wounded by rejection of "no-deal"

If Berlin picks Huawei for 5G, Nato will not communicate: US general

Trump sees 'very good chance' of trade deal with China

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Must Read

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

Mar 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Courts Asia, Shanghai Turbo, Sino Grandness, Vibrant Group, LifeBrandz

BP_Theresa May_140319_3.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Latest rejection of May's Brexit deal opens up several scenarios

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening