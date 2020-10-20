You are here

Vietnam's 2020 GDP growth likely to slow to 2%-3%: PM

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 11:04 AM

rk_vietnam_201020.jpg
Vietnam's economic growth is seen slowing down to 2 per cent-3 per cent this year from an expansion of 7.02 per cent last year due to the wider impact of the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

Mr Phuc said Vietnam's first priority will continue to be containing the spread of Covid-19.

The Southeast Asian country has reported more than 1,110 Covid-19 infections, with 35 deaths. It has reported no locally transmitted infections for 47 days.

"We have done a good job in containing the virus, paving the way for reviving economic activities," Mr Phuc told a meeting of the National Assembly, the country's lawmaking body.

REUTERS

